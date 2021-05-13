Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 313 ($4.09) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 293.75 ($3.84).

Stock Spirits Group stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 271.50 ($3.55). The stock had a trading volume of 60,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,545. The company has a market capitalization of £543 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 278.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 265.68. Stock Spirits Group has a one year low of GBX 190.20 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 306.65 ($4.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a €0.03 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Stock Spirits Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

In other Stock Spirits Group news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 13,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £35,937.72 ($46,952.86). Also, insider Paul Bal sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £31,219.40 ($40,788.35).

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

