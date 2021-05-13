Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s previous close.

HPE has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

