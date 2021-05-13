Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to $16.50

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.50 to $16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

OTCMKTS:TCNGF opened at $10.68 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.