Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 35,755 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,755 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 582,488 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,554,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,838,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 291,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,823,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 113.68%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.