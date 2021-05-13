Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 252 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $64.46. 210,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,064. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.