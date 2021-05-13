Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $5.33 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.52.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 367,433 shares of company stock worth $75,768,511 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.70. 96,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,431. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.30 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

