Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $483,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.30. 92,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,846. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

