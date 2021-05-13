Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 1,878 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Unilever by 28,565.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $31,211,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $23,203,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

UL traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,213. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

