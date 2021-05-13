Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.880-1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Shares of STRL stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 280,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,582. The firm has a market cap of $608.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.