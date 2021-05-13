State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACHC. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

ACHC stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $64.72.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

