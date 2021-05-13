State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,477 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve stock opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

