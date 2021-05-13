State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 537,822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $69.92 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.54.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,061,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,091,687 shares of company stock valued at $74,779,686. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

