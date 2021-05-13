State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Select Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,098,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,252,000 after purchasing an additional 141,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $475,885,000 after acquiring an additional 473,684 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,944,000 after acquiring an additional 47,696 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,990,000 after acquiring an additional 775,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $540,532.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,140,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,793,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 419,431 shares of company stock worth $13,849,167 over the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $39.76.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.