State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 286 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6,069.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 200,960 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $20,209,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 615,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64,701 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 458,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $79.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -98.42 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.