State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,295 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of ONE Gas worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE OGS opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.50.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

