State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.36.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $454.20 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.83 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.48%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

