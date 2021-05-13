State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,091 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cree were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Cree by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $88.38 on Thursday. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CREE. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

