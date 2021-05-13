State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 217,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 343.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 24.6% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 58.8% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O stock opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

