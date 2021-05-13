State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

