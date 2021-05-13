State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ventas by 20.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 392,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,925,000 after buying an additional 66,606 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3,848.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $52.18 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

