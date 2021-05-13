StakedZEN Price Reaches $116.86 on Exchanges (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. StakedZEN has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $18,644.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One StakedZEN coin can now be purchased for about $116.86 or 0.00247024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00079647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.49 or 0.00584482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.24 or 0.00233033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.31 or 0.01087216 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $571.20 or 0.01207477 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,404 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

