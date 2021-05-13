S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Christina Anne Cassotis bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $75,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $264,544.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $389,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

