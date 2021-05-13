S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts have commented on STBA shares. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

STBA opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

In related news, President David G. Antolik purchased 1,058 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $29,973.14. Following the transaction, the president now owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,064.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christina Anne Cassotis purchased 2,300 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,544.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 165,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,777,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 85,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 54,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

