SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SSEZY. Societe Generale raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Investec raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. SSE has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $21.99.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

