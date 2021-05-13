Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $269.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $237.00 to $269.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SQ. Mizuho lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.43.

NYSE:SQ opened at $206.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 328.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at $29,125,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

