Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Square by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Barclays raised their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.04. The company had a trading volume of 256,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,604,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.01. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.40, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

