SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,000. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 0.9% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,455 shares of company stock valued at $10,006,919 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.41. The stock had a trading volume of 40,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.