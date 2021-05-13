SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,000. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 0.9% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.
Shares of NXPI traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.41. The stock had a trading volume of 40,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $216.43.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
