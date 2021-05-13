SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases New Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 356,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,501,000. PagSeguro Digital comprises approximately 2.8% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,317 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,803,000 after purchasing an additional 694,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,752,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAGS. New Street Research initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,093. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

