SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $77.42 Million Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 2,697.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,314,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,231,766 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for about 13.2% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 1.35% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $77,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,768,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,667,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,243,000 after purchasing an additional 949,570 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 96,040.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,918,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 1,920,803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,902,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,521,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,554,000.

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $37.24. 1,470,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,737,783. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

