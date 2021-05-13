SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires Shares of 2,750 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.15. 177,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,107,555. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

