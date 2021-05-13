Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Up to $57.48

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.48, but opened at $60.63. Sprout Social shares last traded at $59.53, with a volume of 841 shares changing hands.

SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -35.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $1,820,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,990,763.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 761,335 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 128,713.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,706,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.