Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Sprague Resources stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 43.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sprague Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

