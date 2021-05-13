SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,533.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after buying an additional 1,292,014 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,073,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,988,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after buying an additional 246,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,727,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $74.39. 34 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,159. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $80.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.