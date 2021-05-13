SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Reduced by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $47.85 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $49.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.