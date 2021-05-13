SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Geier Asset Management Inc.

Geier Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.7% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 42.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.99. 425,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,204,859. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

