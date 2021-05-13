SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 392,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,459 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up 2.3% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOTL. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,901. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.