Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at TD Securities

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DALXF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.54.

OTCMKTS DALXF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,171. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

