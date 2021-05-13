S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

NYSE SPGI opened at $369.69 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.08 and a twelve month high of $397.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.