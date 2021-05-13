South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SJI. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of SJI opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after acquiring an additional 812,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 439,427 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $8,034,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after acquiring an additional 323,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

