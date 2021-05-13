Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. Source Capital has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.53.
