Source Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
Shares of NYSE:SOR traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.53.
