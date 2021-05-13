Source Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SOR traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.53.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

