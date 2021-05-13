Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issues Earnings Results

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. 3,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,849. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.30. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

