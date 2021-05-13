Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 16,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,857. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

