Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SOLY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.34 million, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. Soliton has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $22.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group lowered Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Soliton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.60 in a research note on Thursday.

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

