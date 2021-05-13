SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after buying an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $208.24 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.90.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

