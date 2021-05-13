SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Trading Down 7.8%

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 3,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 392,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Analysts predict that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOC Telemed Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.