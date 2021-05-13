Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $300.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as low as $184.76 and last traded at $186.01, with a volume of 140046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.38.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNOW. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.29.
In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total transaction of $5,776,726.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.09 and a 200 day moving average of $270.78.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
