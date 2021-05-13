Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $300.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as low as $184.76 and last traded at $186.01, with a volume of 140046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.38.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNOW. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.29.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total transaction of $5,776,726.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.09 and a 200 day moving average of $270.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

