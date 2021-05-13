Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock.

Shares of SMRT opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.76) on Monday. Smartspace Software has a 52-week low of GBX 20.30 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.59. The stock has a market cap of £38.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.94.

Smartspace Software Company Profile

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells Software as a Service (Saas) software solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers solutions, such as desk booking, meeting room management, visitor management, concierge, and workplace analytics.

