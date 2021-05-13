Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to post sales of $31.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $34.21 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $26.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $129.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $173.32 million, with estimates ranging from $145.20 million to $201.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smart Sand.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth $18,783,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $26,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.19. 24 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,307. The firm has a market cap of $94.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.