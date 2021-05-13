Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.14.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$32.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.10. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$12.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

